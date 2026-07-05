Dashing wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan believes India must solve their middle-overs slowdown and adapt better to English conditions to find the extra runs suffering a defeat against England in the second T20I. India are winless in four out of their last five T20Is, having lost both matches against Ireland before suffering a four-wicket defeat to England in the second T20I after the series opener was washed out. India's batting momentum stalled in the middle overs as despite reaching 65/2 in the powerplay, the visitors scored only 32 runs between overs 7 and 10, dragging their total to 96/2 at the halfway mark. They also scored just 23 runs in four overs between over 14 to 17.

"100%, I mean, obviously, they'll have the best choice of bowling, where to pick up, which bowler to put, which batsman to put. They understand the condition better than us," Kishan told reporters after the loss on Saturday.

"But at the same time, we are all looking to improve. We are all looking to understand what these guys are doing against us because they have more idea ... every batter needs to understand, as a team, where we can get those extra 20 runs, whether it's by scoring boundaries or whether you have to target the gaps.

"So, these are a few things I feel we'll talk as a group, we'll understand, and we'll get better with time." The 17th over proved to be the turning point as India spinner Ravi Bishnoi started with two no-balls and Jacob Bethell (76 not out off 46 balls) smashed three towering sixes to ensure the hosts completed the chase of 191 with an over to spare.

"We were always in a situation where, we thought we had the game. But getting those free hits made it easier for him to get relief, get the pressure out of him," Kishan said.

"I think we bowled pretty well. We had our plans, but at the same time, we have to give that credit to Bethell because he took his time, he was in the middle for a very long time and he understood, when to charge the ball and who to charge.

"We could have done better, maybe not just give him those free balls where he scored two sixes out of it. So, 12 runs and two balls without making any mistakes. It's a big thing in these T20 games because it's a very short format and we might not bowl those extra balls to him next time." Kishan acknowledged a losing streak makes a huge difference in the mindset but said the players are matured enough to understand and overcome the losses as a group.

"Yes, we did not win but I think we have been playing good cricket. The most important thing is how we realize in each of these games where we can get better," he said.

"The best part is we are all together. We are all trying to improve. Not winning makes a huge difference in your mindset as well. But I think all of us are mature here who will understand what's going on and where we can get better as a group." A few days ago, Kishan became the world's number one T20I batter, replacing teammate Abhishek Sharma, and the left-handed batter said focussing on sharpening his skills instead of thinking about results helped him.

"As a player, you just think about getting better every day. Everyone should have this mindset that, when they are not in the team, they prepare well, they do the best because at the end of the day, you have to come here and play for your country," he said.

"You just look to perform and you just look to make your team win, whether it's with individual performance or whether it's with sharing experience with your team where we can go better.

"I know I have been scoring runs, been in that touch, but still it's a never-ending thing ... because there's always room for improvement. So, I just look to keep getting better and, not think about results so much. Maybe that mindset has helped me." At 15 years and 99 days, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became India's youngest debutant in international cricket surpassing the legendary SachinTendulkar who held the record for nearly 37 years.

The teenager scored 14 off 10 balls that included two sixes.

"He has been doing so well for the past two years and has made that difference in coming into the side... I feel when someone you know, you can realize how talented he is, what changes he can bring to the team and what x-factor he gets to himself.

"So, you just look to take care of him as a senior. There should not be any point of time where he goes into a different mindset.

"What he has been doing since two years is very difficult for any batter. But he has achieved that greatness at this point of time. So, we just look to be there with him..."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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