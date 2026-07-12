Sam Curran and Adil Rashid's bowling masterclass outclassed India in the fifth and final T20I as England sealed a 56-run victory at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. With this victory, England sealed a dominant 4-0 series triumph after the opening match was washed out due to rain. India's newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer is still waiting for his first win at the helm of the national side, as the world champions were comprehensively outplayed by England in the series finale. Chasing 258, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened the innings for the visitors. India had a shaky start as Jofra Archer removed big-hitter Abhishek Sharma in the third over for just 3, bringing World No. 1 T20 batter Ishan Kishan to the crease.

INDIA'S REIGN AS THE NO.1 RANKED T20I TEAM IS OVER AFTER 1,605 DAYS. pic.twitter.com/LOr51llcdt — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 11, 2026

Samson and Kishan steadied India's innings as the duo counterattacked the England bowlers, taking the score to 55 after five overs.

However, in the final over of the Powerplay, Sam Curran got the better of Samson for 27 off 14 balls, bringing skipper Shreyas Iyer to the crease.

Iyer and Kishan then struck boundaries at regular intervals to keep India in the hunt before Liam Dawson removed the Indian skipper for 28 off 16 balls in the 11th over, bringing Tilak Varma to the crease.

In the same over, Kishan brought up his hard-fought fifty. Adil Rashid got the prized wicket of Kishan in the 13th over, bringing Shivam Dube to the crease. Kishan slammed a brilliant 56 off 35 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Dube soon followed Kishan back to the pavilion as Curran claimed his second wicket, dismissing the tall left-handed batter for 14. Young Suryansh Shedge then walked out to join the chase.

India's pursuit went from bad to worse as Tilak Varma, the only batter showing real intent in the innings, was also dismissed by Josh Tongue in the 18th over. Varma's valiant knock of 53 off just 25 balls featured three fours and four sixes.

England restricted India to 201/8, sealing the match by 56 runs.

Earlier in the match, England's Jos Buttler and Harry Brook delivered a stunning batting display to post a daunting 257/3 in 20 overs.

India, who opted to bowl after winning the toss on a batting-friendly surface, got an early breakthrough when Prasidh Krishna dismissed Phil Salt for 6 in the second over. However, that remained the only moment of success for the visitors as England's batters took complete control of the innings.

Skipper Harry Brook, coming in at No. 3, attacked from the outset and joined forces with Buttler to rebuild England's innings. The pair negated India's bowling attack with aggressive stroke play, taking the hosts to 62/1 at the end of the Powerplay.

Once the field restrictions eased, Buttler and Brook accelerated further, targeting India's bowlers with a relentless boundary-hitting display. The duo took on the spin combination of Axar Patel and Suryansh Shedge, finding gaps with ease and clearing the ropes regularly.

England brought up their 100 in the 10th over, which saw Axar being hit for 25 runs by the Buttler-Brook duo. The pair also brought up their 100-run stand in the same over as the Three Lions moved to 111/1 after 10 overs.

England crossed the 140-run mark in the 13th over. Brook unleashed his onslaught on Shedge, smashing the Indian bowler for 24 runs in the 14th over. Buttler then joined the act and attacked pacer Prince Yadav, plundering 21 runs in the 15th over.

Buttler brought up his century in 51 balls with a six off Axar Patel in the 16th over, which also yielded 20 runs, as England raced to 209/1.

Shivam Dube provided India with back-to-back breakthroughs in the 19th over as he dismissed Buttler and Jacob Bethell on consecutive deliveries. However, it was too little, too late for the visitors as England reached 247/3 in 19 overs.

Buttler led the charge with a sensational 131 off 64 balls, smashing 12 fours and eight sixes. Brook provided equally explosive support, remaining unbeaten on 95 off 45 balls with four fours and eight sixes.

England finished their quota of 20 overs at 257/3 to complete a 4-0 series win. India headed into the contest after disappointing performances in the previous three completed matches of the five-match series.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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