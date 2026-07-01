Indian cricket team management is firm in its stand that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his opportunity before he gets his senior debut. Or, that is what the team is saying officially. Much of the pre-match press conference ahead of the India vs England 1st T20I on Wednesday was about Sooryavanshi's debut. India captain Shreyas Iyer reiterated the team's stand that all the other players in the squad have been performing too. With India losing the series against Ireland, the calls for including Sooryavanshi have risen. "Bahut difficult hai coach and captain ke liye, ye jo Vaibhav, Vaibhav har jagah chal raha hai (Very difficult for the coach with all the hype going on around Sooryavanshi)," a reporter asked.

"I am not seeing any such thing. Really, I don't know. Neither do I follow news, nor do I follow what is going on in social media, Instagram. I have not heard anything," Iyer replied.

Iyer refused to reveal whether teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will make his international debut in the opening T20I against England at Durham on Wednesday, but backed the 15-year-old to shine whenever his opportunity comes.

Speaking before the first T20I at Chester-le-Street, Shreyas mentioned that India were keeping their team combination under wraps.

"You never know what is going to happen," he said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. "Our hands are tied right now in terms of what we will do. This is private. It's something we discuss within the team. We can't reveal our combination to the opponents."

"Everyone on the team has performed. It's not just one person. We need to build confidence and provide chances for each player so that everyone feels good going into the tournaments. The players who helped India win the T20 World Cup understand the format; they have been essential. So, it's important to support them."

The captain praised the young player, saying, "Definitely, he is a brilliant talent. When he gets a chance to play, he will certainly excel."

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