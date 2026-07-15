Skipper Shubman Gill's fitness and Rohit Sharma's form are major concerns for India as they seek to lock a much-needed series victory over England in the second ODI in Cardiff on Wednesday. India's six-wicket win in the first match in Birmingham gave them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, but it also highlighted some worrying aspects of the team's performance. Batting on 80, Gill had to walk off the field in palpable pain and India would hope that it was nothing more than cramps.

A similar exit by Gill last year during the first Test against South Africa at Kolkata had led to hospitalisation, rendering him unavailable for the remainder of that engagement.

So, the Men in Blue will not want an encore as Gill's presence is imperative as leader and a tone-setting opener.

While his opening partner Rohit does not carry any such fitness issues, the management will certainly look at his batting numbers.

The Mumbai man seemed to have shelved his brazen aggression since losing captaincy, but the changed approach has not brought any bigger dividend yet.

The 'Hitman' has played 13 ODIs just as a senior member in the team since October last year, making 563 runs at an average of 46.91 with a hundred and four fifties.

It's not a record to scoff at. But the current dynamics within the Indian dressing room and the absence of the safety net of captaincy around him have made it mandatory for Rohit to deliver on almost every outing.

It will be a stretch of imagination to think that Rohit will be out of contention in the race to 2027 ODI World Cup even if he courts a couple of more failures, but the way the think tank looked over Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson recently offers a warning note to him.

At 39, Rohit would not like to leave anything for chance as India also have an explosive top-order option in Ishan Kishan in the shed.

Comparatively, Kohli, another one-format player, is in a better place both in terms of fitness and statistics.

From October 1, 2025, the 37-year-old has churned out 621 runs from 10 matches at an average of 77.62 with three hundreds and as many fifties.

So, the Delhi man would be expecting a far kinder treatment from the management at the moment.

A major positive for India is the way pace ace Jasprit Bumrah returned to the 50-over set-up for the first time since the 2023 World Cup final. He was a delight to watch.

Bumrah seemed to have regained his magic after a temporary loss of form during the IPL this year where he struggled for rhythm and wickets.

Similarly, the return to form of all-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar would also please the management to no end.

Changes in the eleven

After the Edgbaston victory, Gill had indicated that the management will try different combinations according to the conditions.

The Sophia Gardens pitch often offers good bounce and carry, keeping pacers firmly in the mix. In that context, India can bring in seasoned left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in place of Gurnoor Brar.

Brar took the wickets of Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell but conceded 61 runs in nine overs.

So, Arshdeep can be included in the eleven if the bigwigs feel the need of more experience in the bowling line-up in a crucial match.

But it also means that left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will, in all likelihood, remain in the dugout. Both Shivam Dube and Washington did well in the previous match to warrant another go at England.

From an England perspective, they will expect a more rounded effort from the top-order batters to end an agonising sequence of 13 defeats in 19 ODIs since 2025.

But Harry Brook's side has a reasonable record at Cardiff, winning 10 out of 17 matches that they have played here, while losing just three.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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