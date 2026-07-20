Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara praised Rohit Sharma's composure under intense scrutiny after his historic ton against England at Lord's, saying the opener showed remarkable mental strength by shutting out external criticism and adapting his approach. Pujara noted that Sharma played a patient, calculated innings rather than his usual aggressive style, respecting the conditions before accelerating after reaching his fifty. He stressed that the knock reflected on Sharma's experience, willingness to adapt, and ability to deliver when under pressure, making it a significant statement amid speculation surrounding his form.

"You need to be mentally strong. There was a lot of outside noise, but credit goes to Rohit for the way he handled himself. There was no pressure visible in his facial expressions or body language. Whenever there's outside noise, it does reach you. You try to block it out, but you know there's a lot of chatter around you. Rohit will be relieved and pleased with the work he has put into his game because it wasn't easy. It wasn't a typical Rohit Sharma innings; he took his time and understood that this is also how you can bat in ODI cricket. So, even for someone like Rohit Sharma, who is so experienced, there was a lesson to learn. You respect the conditions, and once he was set and reached his fifty, he started accelerating. It shows how you respond when you're put under pressure," Pujara said on JioStar.

Sharma scripted history at Lord's, becoming the first Indian to score an ODI century at the iconic venue. The former India skipper smashed a brilliant 138 off 110 balls in the third ODI against England on Sunday, adding another milestone to his illustrious white-ball career.

However, to India's dismay, despite Rohit's ton, the Men in Blue lost by 27 runs as they could only manage 360-7 in 50 overs against England's 387-3 in 50 overs.

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