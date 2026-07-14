England have strengthened their squad for the ongoing three-match One-Day International series against India by recalling pace-bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse following his recovery from wrist and elbow injuries. The 30-year-old returns to the national setup after spending several months on the sidelines, with selectors satisfied by his progress after making three appearances for Durham in the Vitality Blast. His inclusion provides England with an additional pace option as the hosts continue the series against India.

Carse's return marks his first involvement with the ODI squad since November 2025, when he featured against New Zealand in Wellington. Having successfully completed his rehabilitation, the seam-bowling all-rounder is now back in contention for international action.

England announced the squad update on Tuesday, with Carse joining a group led by captain Harry Brook. Since making his ODI debut in 2021, Carse has established himself as a valuable all-round option. In 30 ODI appearances, he has claimed 34 wickets at an average of 40.44, with his best figures coming in a five-wicket haul. Lower down the order, he has also contributed 264 runs at an average of 17.60, adding depth to England's batting line-up.

The ODI series against India began at Edgbaston on Tuesday, with the remaining fixtures scheduled to be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on July 16 and Lord's in London on July 19.

England will be hoping Carse's return further strengthens their bowling resources after the side enjoyed a dominant run in the preceding T20I series, where they secured a 4-0 victory over India. His pace, ability to extract bounce, and contributions with the bat make him an important addition as England look to carry that momentum into the 50-over format.

England's updated squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, and Josh Tongue.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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