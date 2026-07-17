In a big blow to the Indian cricket team, all-rounder Washington Sundar has reportedly been ruled out of the third and final ODI of the series against England. The decider will take place at Lord's, London, on Sunday. The Shubman Gill-led side won the first game by six wickets before the hosts bounced back with a four-wicket victory. Sundar was injured in the second match. During his innings at Sophia Gardens, the player had his thigh strapped by the physio during a break. Sundar was dismissed for 2 off 5 balls and looked uncomfortable while walking off.

The news of Sundar missing out on the final game was reported by IANS. After the second match, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak spoke about Sundar's injury. He said, "Washington's injury which he had when he ran his first run to mid-off. His hamstring, I think, it looks like a bad injury, and next ball he got out."

A steadfast Joe Root anchored England's series-levelling four-wicket win over India in the second ODI after the visitors' batting once again seemed vulnerable, with senior player Rohit Sharma's struggles triggering fresh speculation around his future.

Root delivered an unbeaten 99 off 133 balls to steer England home and keep them alive in the three-match series, which will conclude at Lord's on Sunday. That game could well be Rohit's final in India colours after he struggled to a 47-ball 26, adding to the pressure on him, PTI reported.

He looked out of touch as India were dismissed for 233 in 44 overs on Thursday. Virat Kohli (65) and Shreyas Iyer (66) ensured that the bowlers had something to fight for after the other batters disappointed.

In reply, Root's was a model innings that showed how to control a chase on a track that offered sharp bounce, making the Indian pace troika menacing during the early part of the run chase.

His 72-run stand for the sixth wicket with Will Jacks (30) sealed the game after England had their own struggles and were reduced to 125 for 5. The chase was completed in 44.1 overs.

(With PTI inputs)

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