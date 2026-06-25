Despite scoring two centuries in his last three ODIs, Yashasvi Jaiswal finds himself out of the Indian team again for its series against England. Jaiswal was brought in as a replacement for the injured Virat Kohli for the series against Afghanistan, but has been left out once again with Kohli expected to return in England. South Africa great AB de Villiers expressed sympathy towards Jaiswal, but also stated that there should be "no complaints" over Kohli coming back into the side.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, De Villiers reflected on India's squad for the ODI series against England.

"Virat Kohli (is) back. Little bit of a tough one on Jaiswal, who was back in Virat's place, scoring the hundred against Afghanistan, and now he's got to make way," De Villiers said.

"No complaints there but it is just a little bit harsh on players sometimes when your King comes back, when the main players come back, there is a process they are looking at. So, truly makes sense for Virat to step in there and make sure he maintains the kind of form he showed in the IPL," he added.

Kohli did not feature in India's ODI squad against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

While he has been named in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against England, his involvement is still not guaranteed. It is subject to a fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Should Kohli, 37, fail to pass the fitness test, it could see Jaiswal find a spot in the squad once again.

Jaiswal ended the ODI series against Afghanistan on a high, slamming a spectacular unbeaten 110 off just 86 balls to guide Team India to a comfortable victory.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi