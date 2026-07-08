Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got a taste of the fact that international cricket isn't always child's play as England pacers Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue were fast and furious in clinically decimating India by a record 125 runs in the third T20 International on Tuesday. This was India's worst T20I defeat in terms of margin of runs as only four batters got into double digits. England took 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The first match was abandoned. Tearaway quicks Archer (3/29 in 3 overs) and Tongue (4/28 in 4 overs) bowled with a lot of fire and hostility inside the Powerplay as India surrendered meekly getting shot out for 76 runs in 11.4 overs in pursuit of 202.

Shreyas Iyer's winless streak has now extended to five games and this Indian team under Gautam Gambhir's stewardship looks a disjointed unit. It wasn't a pretty sight as birthday boy Mahendra Singh Dhoni watched his favourite team get dismantled one over at a time.

England's 201 for 7 was largely based on opener Phil Salt's 70 and Sam Curran's unbeaten 41 in a late assault.

The match as a contest was over once India were reduced to 52 for 5 in five overs. The worst part was that this was one of India's worst batting performances in recent times, marked by poor shot selection and no stomach for a fight.

The remaining time was a mere formality, and sending a hit-and-miss slogger like Harshit Rana at No. 7 inside the Powerplay ahead of Shivam Dube raised too many eyebrows.

Sooryavanshi once again hit a couple of sixes -- one each off Archer and Tongue -- but his 13-run knock ended in just five deliveries.

A sharp bouncer directed on his right shoulder saw the teenager go for a hook but it ended in Jos Buttler's gloves.

Even before his dismissal, Abhishek Sharma was holed out at the deep extra cover, an area where he has been dismissed a few times. Ishan Kishan hooked one for a six but was out in no time. Shreyas Iyer tried to flick Archer and picked the only fielder behind square. Axar Patel expected short ball and got a fuller length to edge one behind stumps. Earlier, Salt overcame initial jitters to smash his way to a 44-ball-70 as England posted a competitive 201 for 7 which proved to be enough in the end.

The Indian pace unit put up an impressive show with Delhi duo of Rana (2/40 in 4 overs) and Prince Yadav (2/30 in 4 overs) picking up wickets at crucial junctures but same can't be said about veteran spinners Axar Patel (1/49 in 4 overs) and Varun Chakravarthy (0/35 in 3 overs).

All-rounder Curran (41 no off 24 balls) used the long handle to good effect to take England past the 200-run mark. England would be happy with the total considering they were 111 for 4 after 12 overs. The last 8 overs yielded 89 runs.

Arshdeep Singh bowled an impressive maiden over to Salt first up but India also lost a DRS review. While Salt looked scratchy, Jos Buttler (36 off 21 balls) was quick to get off the blocks as he got a flurry of boundaries and sixes off Rana and Axar before Prince bowled a perfect yorker first up to castle the veteran.

Harry Brook (16) hit a lofted punch over covers off Prince but the bowler had the last laugh when he mistimed a pull-shot and Abhishek Sharma took a well judged catch at deep mid-wicket boundary.

Once Brook was out, Salt finally picked up the momentum, getting a six off Chakravarthy.

Salt also took Axar to the cleaners as the stand with Jacob Bethell (13) got them 40 runs in just 3.3 overs before Harshit removed the latter and Tom Banton off successive balls.

Having struggled in the Powerplay, Salt started getting his share of boundaries as he reached 50 off 36 balls -- certainly slow by his high standards.

Once he reached his half-century, Salt played a pick up pull to dispatch Arshdeep over deep square leg fence and then flicked him for good measure to get a boundary. In all, he hit seven fours and three sixes and Axar removed him just when he was lining up for a final flourish. But Curran smashed Harshit and Axar to get England to a respectable score.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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