India's preparations for the opening ODI against England gathered pace on Tuesday as the visitors put fielding at the centre of their training session at Edgbaston, with head coach Gautam Gambhir closely monitoring the proceedings ahead of the three-match series. The session, overseen by strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux and fielding coach T. Dilip, featured a series of high-intensity drills aimed at improving agility, catching and ground fielding in English conditions.

The players began with a warm-up routine that included a football exercise, with captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, and others passing the ball in small groups as they moved across the ground. The activity was followed by dedicated fielding drills, with Dilip splitting the squad into two groups to maximise catching practice and ensure every player remained actively involved.

Addressing the players during the session, Dilip stressed the importance of quick movement in the field, particularly in conditions where sharp reflexes can make a decisive difference.

"England demands you to be faster with your feet, whether it is catch, or ground fielding. That's one aspect we'll try to get better. If your leg reaches to the ball, we're good,” Dilip said while addressing the group.

The training session also had its lighter moments. Virat Kohli was seen sharing laughs with teammates during the drills, with visuals released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) capturing the relaxed atmosphere despite the demanding workload.

Meanwhile, Gambhir observed the session from the sidelines as India fine-tuned their preparations for the series opener.

The three-match contest marks the return of several senior players, including Rohit, Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, to India's ODI setup.

With the series also forming an important step in the team's build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup, the visitors will look to begin the campaign on a positive note when they take on England in the opening match at Edgbaston.

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