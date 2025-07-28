Former Indian cricketer and World Cup-winning star Yuvraj Singh hailed Team India for showcasing "serious temperament", pulling off a stunning draw against England at Old Trafford, outbattling English side's 311-run first innings lead with three magnificent centuries to keep the series alive going into the final Test at The Oval. Records were shattered, the patience of both sides was put to the ultimate test, and Englishmen were left rattled in the end as India out-batted their massive first innings lead with centuries from skipper Shubman Gill, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. The series scoreline still reads 1-2 heading into the final Test, giving India a chance to walk out with their heads held high and the series levelled.

Yuvraj took to X and hailed Gill for his captain's knock, which made him the first-ever player with four tons in a debut series as captain. The World Cup 2011 'Player of the Tournament' also hailed KL Rahul for the way he "proved his essence in the team" and was in awe of Jadeja-Sundar showing immense patience and guts.

The all-rounder also hailed Englishman Joe Root for surpassing Ricky Ponting with a massive knock of 150 and becoming the second-highest Test run-getter.

"You don't save a Test like that without serious temperament, especially in a game where nothing comes easy! @ShubmanGill played a captain's knock to become the first ever with 4 hundreds in his debut series as Test captain! @klrahul showcased his experience and yet again proved his essence in the team! @imjadeja and @Sundarwashi5 were patient and gutsy with centuries to not let the game slip away! The series stays alive! Kudos to @root66 on taking his runs tally to the top! #INDvENG," posted Yuvraj on X.

You don't save a Test like that without serious temperament specially in a game where nothing came easy! @ShubmanGill played a captain's knock to become the first ever with 4 hundreds in his debut series as Test captain! @klrahul showcased his experience and yet again proved his… — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 28, 2025

Coming to the match, England opted to field first. Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 107 balls, with 10 fours and a six), Sai Sudharsan (61 in 151 balls, with seven fours) and Rishabh Pant (54 in 75 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 358 runs, with Stokes (5/72) troubling the visitors with timely wickets and not letting a massive partnership happen. Jofra Archer also took 3/73.

In the second innings, Zak Crawley (84 in 113 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Ben Duckett (94 in 100 balls, with 13 fours) produced a 166-run stand for the opening wicket, sending India on leather chase. The presence of Joe Root (150 in 248 balls, with 14 fours) and Stokes (141 in 198 balls, with 12 fours and a six) aggravated Indian bowlers, who saw these two produce milestone after milestone on their way to a 311-run lead. England was skittled out for 669 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja (4/143) being the pick of the bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah (2/112) had an off day at work.

After Chris Woakes reduced India to 0/2, KL Rahul (90 in 230 balls, with eight fours) and skipper Shubman Gill (103 in 238 balls, with 12 fours) caused England's faces to tense, batting three sessions for an 188-run stand. After these two were done, the spin all-rounder duo of Jadeja (107* in 185 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Washington Sundar (101* in 206 balls, with nine fours and a six) absolutely rattled and frustrated England with their resolve and wall-like presence, taking India to a 114-run lead, ending at 425/4 in a draw.

The series is still alive at 1-2, with the final match at The Oval to start from July 31.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)