Indian cricket team batter KL Rahul got into a heated conversation with on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena during Day 2 of the fifth Test match against England at The Oval on Friday. The incident took place following a war of words between England batter Joe Root and India pacer Prasidh Krishna. Dharmasena wanted the argument to end when Rahul stepped in to support his teammate. Rahul asked the umpire if he wanted India to just bat and bowl without showing any emotion on the field.

Here's a look at the complete conversation between KL Rahul and Kumar Dharmasena -

Rahul: What do you want us to do? Be quiet?

Dharmasena: You will like any bowler to come and walk to you? No, you can't do that. No, Rahul, we should not go on that way.

Rahul: What do you want us to do? Just bat and bowl and go home?

Dharmasena: We will discuss at the end of the match. You can't talk like that.

Coming to the match, Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 51 took India to 75/2 at stumps on the second day of the fifth Test against England, with a lead of 52 runs on Friday.

India lost opener KL Rahul (7) and Sai Sudharsan (11) but conveniently erased a 23-run first innings deficit, largely due to Jaiswal's positive approach with the bat.

Rahul was removed by Josh Tongue while Gus Atkinson accounted for Sudharsan. Jaiswal was accompanied by night watchman Akash Deep (4 not out) when the stumps were drawn.

Earlier, England replied with 247 against India's 224 in the first essay, taking a slender lead.

Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj led a brilliant fightback for India by picking four wickets apiece as the visitors kept England's lead down to 23 runs.

(With agency inputs)