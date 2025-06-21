It was a good day to be an Indian cricket fan on Friday. A classy 127* by Shubman Gill, a fluent ton by Yashasvi Jaiswal, and a measured innings from vice-captain Rishabh Pant powered India to a dominant 359/3 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley on Friday. After Jaiswal set the tone with a sparkling 101 of 159 balls, featuring sixteen boundaries and a six, Gill took over with a captain's knock, showing maturity and poise throughout his unbeaten 127-run effort. The stylish right-hander struck sixteen fours and a maximum in his 175-ball stay, steering India to their highest-ever first-day total in a Test match on English soil.

Pant supported his skipper, remaining unbeaten on 65 from 102 deliveries. His innings was laced with six fours and two towering sixes, and he looked in full control alongside Gill in their unbroken 138-run partnership. In the process, Gill crossed the 2,000-run milestone in Test cricket, while Pant breached the 3,000-run mark.

Jaiswal, who had anchored the innings early on, was dismissed shortly after Tea by England captain Ben Stokes, who managed to break through, finishing with 2/43. India's 359-run effort surpassed their previous best opening-day score in England, 338/7 at Edgbaston in 2022. The last time a touring team piled on as many runs on Day 1 in England was South Africa's 362/4 at The Oval back in 2003.

Jaiswal, after his 101 in the 1st innings, now has a tally of 813 in 10 innings against England in Tests. His average is 90.33. He has now gone past Don Bradman for the highest Test average against England (minimum 500 runs). Bradman scored 5028 runs in 63 Test innings against England at an average of 89.78. Jaiswal thus is the first batter with an average of over 90 against England.

With Gill and Pant set at the crease, India will look to consolidate their advantage on Day 2, while England will be desperate for early breakthroughs to claw their way back into the contest.

Earlier on Day 1, in the first session, Jaiswal and KL Rahul gave a solid 91-run opening partnership.

Jaiswal and KL Rahul's impactful innings powered India to finish the first session of Day 1 of the first Test, on 92/2.

England broke the Indian opening partnership on the stroke of Lunch as KL Rahul narrowly missed out on his half-century, he made 42.

The duo of Gill and Jaiswal added 123 runs off 154 balls in the second session, where England bowlers could not find a wicket.

