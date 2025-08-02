Yashasvi Jaiswal led a strong India response in the second innings against England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval. Jaiswal came out to bat on Day 3 with an aggressive approach, having smashed a quickfire half-century on Day 2. It was Jaiswal's 12th half-century in Test cricket and his third of the ongoing tour, which took him past India great Sachin Tendulkar in an elite list. Jaiswal now has the most fifty plus scores by an Indian against England at the age of 23.

Jaiswal now has nine 50 plus scores in 19 innings against England, while Tendulkar finished his career with eight in 14. The 23-year-old was also nearing his seventh century in Tests and his fourth against England.

Former head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Jaiswal's inventive and unconventional approach makes him a vital player for India if they are to get an advantage over England at The Oval.

Jaiswal hit an unbeaten 51, laced with seven fours and two sixes, to ensure India reached 75/2 in 18 overs and lead England by 52 runs before stumps arrived on day two's play.

The left-handed opener had luck on his side when he was dropped twice - by Harry Brook at slip on 20 and then by substitute fielder Liam Dawson at deep fine leg on 40.

"This game is beautifully balanced and Jaiswal is the key wicket. While he is there, England captain Pope will have headaches as you can't control the game. Jaiswal can be inventive and unorthodox. Only when he is out, will England feel in control. India have to set England at least 250 in the fourth innings as that, with the series on the line, will be a test," said Shastri on Sky Sports' broadcast.

(With IANS Inputs)