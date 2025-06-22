India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was a frustrated figure after youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a regulation catch of England batter Harry Brook on his bowling on Day 3 of the first Test. The incident happened on the final ball of the 85th over with Brook closing in on his century in the second session. Jaiswal, who had also dropped a couple of sitters on Day 2, summed up India's fielding in the first innings of the match. It was a regulation catch, but Jaiswal, who was stationed at fourth slip, made a mess of it.

Bumrah enticed Brook with a short delivery outside off, and the England white-ball captain threw his bat at it. The ball flew straight to Jaiswal, who shelled it. Bumrah closed his eyes in disappointment as it was the third time that Jaiswal dropped a catch of his bowling in the match. India captain Shubman Gill, who was standing at first slip, threw his hands away in disappointment.

Thankfully for India, Brook was dismissed a couple of overs later by Prasidh Krishna. Brook missed out on his 9th century as he threw away his wicket on 99.

Bumrah was at his lethal best on Day 2 and scalped all three wickets that fell on the day, while also continuously beating and finding the outside edge, but has not been able to claim a wicket on Day 3 so far.