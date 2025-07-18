The run-out of Rishabh Pant on Day 3 of the Lord's Test between India and England turned the game on its head. India were in the driving seat at that moment but the run-out brought England back into the game. The Shubman Gill-led side was 248 for 3, trailing the Three Lions by just 132 runs. India could have easily taken a lead from that point but they ended up being bundled out for 387, a total that England scored in their first innings.

At the time of the run-out, KL Rahul was on 99 and Pant wanted to give the strike to the batter so that he could complete his century before Lunch. This played a massive role in the dismissal. Even Rahul admitted after the game that his rush for the ton led to the run-out.

Former India player Robin Uthappa has raised questions over Rahul and India's mindset.

"Did anyone ask him why he deemed getting his 100 important before Lunch? There must have been a reason. Why was that a thought? Why was that deeply considered? If someone asked him why, we would have gotten to the bottom of this whole thing about milestones," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

"I reckon the communication between Rahul and Pant would have been you know what, I think we need to take the attack on, we both are set. If I can get my 100 before lunch, then we can take the attack to them immediately after, and then you can hold fort Rishabh while I take the attack on and lets get these guys out of the game completely. That perhaps was the thought process," he added.

Uthappa also pointed out how the personal milestone play a significant role in the career of Indian cricketers. He clamed the Indian media and critics for that culture.

"I don't think these numbers would matter for an Australian or an English player in the long run. But for an Indian player, it matters. A hundred matters. It means a lot more because it means a lot more to the Indian media and critics alike. So hundreds and milestones are a big thing," said Uthappa.