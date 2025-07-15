Tempers flared throughout the England vs India Lord's Test, with verbal jabs being exchanged from both teams. Right before the end of play on Day 3, India captain Shubman Gill charged at England opener Zak Crawley for his time-wasting tactics. While Crawley's teammate Ben Duckett intervened and looked to diffuse the situation, a lot was said by the India skipper during the heated altercation. As England emerged triumphant in the Lord's Test, skipper Ben Stokes broke his silence on the matter.

Understandably, Stokes said that he wasn't pleased to see all 11 Indian players charging at Crawley in the middle. This is when even the English side decided that it had to come out of its shell.

"When you're watching your two opening batters go out there for an over, and you're seeing 11 guys all come at [them], that's going to bring out another side."

England pacer Jofra Archer, who played a key role in England's victory at Lord's, said that the team changed their personality on Day 4. "We all came together as a group yesterday, and said, 'we're a bit too nice'", he said.

"When we go to other places, some teams aren't as nice to us as we are to them. I guess we just tried to shift it," he added.

Stokes himself showed great sportsmanship as Mohammed Siraj's dismissal ended India's hopes of winning the Lord's Test. The England skipper tried to console Siraj, who was bowled by Shoaib Bashir, and even hugged Ravindra Jadeja, whose valiant effort fell a little short on the day.

When India captain Shubman Gill was asked about the incidents that transpired on the field, he said such moments are needed to make the contest an exciting one.

You're giving everything. Mentally, physically, everything. There would be times where there would be a little bit of heat from both sides. But I think that's what makes it so exciting. That's what makes it more challenging.

“At the end of the day, there's a lot of admiration within two teams. Both the teams try their best to be able to win a match and perform. There can be moments where there would be some kind of heat. You're in the moment. That's what makes it more exciting,” said Gill.