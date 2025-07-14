Day 4 of the ongoing third Test just ended in the favour of England as India lost wickets in quick successions. The day was first dominated by the Indian bowlers as they managed to bundle out England for 192, taking a target of 193 to win the match. However, Ben Stokes and co bounced back with the ball as they reduced the visitors to 58/4 at stumps. India still need 135 runs to win on the last day with only six wickets in hand.

After India lost their third wicket in the form of skipper Shubman Gill for six, they sent in pacer Akash Deep to bat as the nightwatchman. He, along with KL Rahul, had to spend the last daunting 15 minutes of the day against the fiery England bowlers.

Everything was going as per India's plan but in the last over, Rahul took on the first delivery of Stokes and brought Akash on strike. This created an issue and England brought an attacking fielding, making the Indian pacer nervous. On the fourth delivery of the over, Stokes bowled out Akash for 1, leaving India struggling at 58/4.

After the end of day's play, the fans slammed Rahul for taking a single and bringing Akash on strike in front of Stokes. However, some fans even backed Rahul for decision, stating that a nightwatchman's duty is to protect the main batter's wicket.

What was KL Rahul looking for? Taking a single at the last ball when Akash Deep again had to face the bowler and the new ball.



When KL Rahul was batting, he took a single at the first ball.



He did it twice.



Result is Deep is done. #INDvENG #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/WhI9Epw7IT — Villager Anuj Tomar (@Da___Engineer) July 13, 2025

Just wanted to ask

Why KL RAHUL gave strike to NIGHTWATCHMAN???



Was he more experienced than Rahul?



We are 4 down, just because of KL RAHUL'S keeping himself on non strikers end.#INDvsENG #LordsTest — ANURAAG ॐ SHARMA 🇮🇳 (@7ANURAGSHARMA) July 13, 2025

#Nightwatchman job is take all the balls and keep the settled batsman safe. That is his role in test cricket if you don't know this perhaps you better stick to white ball cricket and IPL — Battleground-K (@battleground_k) July 13, 2025

A nightwatchman's role is to save the batsman and end the days of play with their wicket. The day was over for the Indian batsmen the moment KL Rahul took a single on the first ball. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 13, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal was out for a seven-ball duck, skying a hook off express fast bowler Jofra Archer to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Karun Nair got out lbw to Brydon Carse with India captain Shubman Gill, who had already scored a double hundred and two centuries this series, falling in similar fashion.

And in the last over of the day's play, Stokes bowled nightwatchman Akash Deep to raucous cheers from the home crowd.

But India opener KL Rahul, fresh from his first-innings score of exactly 100, was still there on 33 not out following several typically elegant boundaries.

With AFP inputs