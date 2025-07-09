India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant stumped a reporter when the latter asked him about ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The query was "what makes Jasprit Bumrah special" and Pant's one word reply was the best reply to it. The wicketkeeper-batter made the comment during the press conference on the eve of the third Test between India and England at Lord's, London. "I think everything (What makes Bumrah special)," said Pant. "How accurate he is, the way his mind works, I think he is just an amazing man. I think it's more difficult for the wicket-keeper behind the wicket than for a batsman, I guess. Especially in England (the movement he gets)."

Pant also spoke on flat wickets so far in England. He said that the way England play cricket, they need a good wicket for batting eventually.

"See, the same thing was discussed that the wickets will be good in England. Because the way they play cricket, they need a good wicket for batting eventually. So we had the same thing that how can we take out 20 wickets in a good wicket. Shubhman was also talking about 20 wickets. So that thought was already planned, that eventually batters have to step up. Because though our seniors are not very big players, like I said, this is the opportunity to step up. And people are doing that slowly, slowly," Pant said.

India created history with a 336-run win over England in the second Test at Birmingham, as they not only secured their first-ever win at Edgbaston but also achieved their biggest Test win away from home in terms of runs.

Having won the Edgbaston frontier, India will seek to continue the winning momentum in Lord's, where they have lost just one Test in the last three tours. The series is levelled one-one.

On the other hand, England, after chasing down the historic target of 371 to defeat India by five wickets at Headingley in the first Test, will be looking to bounce back in the third Test.

(With ANI Inputs)