Pacer Mohammed Siraj became a hero for Team India as his brilliant spell propelled the team to a stunning six-run victory over England in the fifth and final Test of the five-match series. Siraj took a total of nine wickets as India won the fifth Test at The Oval and ended the five-match series with a 2-2 draw. In the absence of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the bowling department seemed to be a bit weak but Siraj, along with Prasidh Krishna, did not let anyone miss Bumrah and brilliantly performed the role.

As the historic series ended in a draw, former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin lavished praise on Siraj and stated that the fans actually failed to recognise the true talent of the right-arm pacer.

"We failed to recognise Mohammed Siraj. The time has come to recognise him now. He once again put his hand up; he has given a compelling reason. Just look at his celebration, it seems as if he is saying, 'This is not the trailer. This is the main picture itself'. He is saying, 'Please consider me as a match winner'. ' He is reminding us what a champion bowler he is. His bowling action, his technique and good work ethic are allowing him to play all five Tests in a series," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin further stated that the team management should properly look after Siraj's workload as he is growing older with time.

"He is also growing old. It is important for the team management to rest him as well from inconsequential matches. He could be your No.1 Test bowler; he could be your go-to Test bowler," said Ashwin.

"We have to rebuild the bowling attack. Akash Deep is there, Prasidh Krishna is there, Arshdeep Singh is there. Around Mohammed Siraj and his experience, we have to build it," he added.

Siraj ended the series with the Player of the Match award in the fifth Test. He also emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 23 scalps in five matches.