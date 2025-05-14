Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket is a “massive blow” to the format, hailing the Indian great as a “pioneer” whose passion and charisma brought fans to stadiums much like Sachin Tendulkar once did. As India prepares for a stern five-Test challenge in England starting June 20 at Headingley, Moeen acknowledged that the absence of Kohli and Rohit Sharma is a significant setback for the visitors — and a timely advantage for the hosts. “It's a massive blow to Test cricket. Virat was the one pioneer, the one guy in Test cricket that always pushed the format,” Moeen told Sky Sports. “He's done so much for the game, especially in India. I think after Sachin, he was the guy everybody came to watch. He filled out stadiums.”

Praising Kohli's intensity and leadership, Moeen added, “He had an amazing record, was a brilliant player to watch — very competitive and a brilliant captain. The style he played with inspired many. It's a big blow not just for India, but for the game.”

Kohli, India's most successful Test captain, retired earlier this week alongside Rohit Sharma, leaving a gaping leadership and experience vacuum just ahead of a crucial series that also marks the start of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Moeen, who himself retired from international cricket in 2023 but continues to play T20 franchise cricket, didn't shy away from stating that England would benefit greatly from the absence of India's two senior-most Test batters.

“Definitely, I think it's a massive boost for England,” Moeen said. “Two top players, who've been to England a few times on tour, so they have the experience. I remember Rohit playing really well the last time. The character they have, the leaders they are — both of them have captained India in Test cricket — so yeah, a massive loss for the team.”

Indeed, Rohit was instrumental in India's strong showing during the 2021 tour, scoring 368 runs including a memorable century at The Oval. With both him and Kohli gone, India now faces the challenge of blooding new leadership and less-experienced batters in foreign conditions.

Looking ahead, Moeen believes Shubman Gill is the likeliest candidate to step into the leadership role, despite his inexperience in red-ball captaincy.

“I think it will be Shubman Gill,” Moeen said. “Ideally, they (BCCI) would want Jasprit Bumrah to captain because he is a very good leader who has done it before. But because of his injury record, he might not be able to last the whole series.”

Gill, who leads the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, has never captained India in Tests or ODIs. But Moeen feels the 24-year-old has a good cricketing brain and could rise to the challenge — albeit a tough one in English conditions.

“They've still got a very, very good captain in Gill — inexperienced yes, but a good captain and a good brain,” Moeen opined. “But it will be a challenge. England is a tough place for any touring captain, and when it's your first time as leader, it's even more difficult.”

With India fielding a new-look side in the post-Kohli-Rohit era, Moeen believes the hosts will start favourites in the series, especially given their familiarity with home conditions and the depth of their Test squad under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

“The signs look good for England to take the series,” Moeen said, before adding a customary warning: “But I would never underestimate India or the ability they have, particularly with the bat. They still have brilliant players — they just don't have the experience of playing in England. And that's something you absolutely need.”

The five-Test series begins on June 20 at Headingley, followed by matches at Lord's (June 28), Trent Bridge (July 6), The Oval (July 14), and Old Trafford (July 24).