Shubman Gill's gigantic 269 against England helped him shatter some of the finest records in Indian cricket. No India captain had managed to do what Gill did in Edgbaston on Day 2 of the second Test against Ben Stokes' men. However, as Gill crossed the 200-run mark, former England captain Michael Atherton decided to send the cricket world a big reminder of the India skipper's heroics. Atherton, during a commentary stint on Day 2, highlighted how Gill has gone on to do what even Tendulkar and Kohli couldn't in England.

"Shubman Gill at No.4 is filling in the big shoes... Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar's slots, but neither of those two has made a double century in England," Atherton said in the commentary box, with the comment understandably riling up Kohli and Tendulkar's fans.

Gill largely played a risk-free game that played the pivotal role in taking India's total to 587 runs on Day 2.

Atherton, who made 7,728 runs in 115 Tests for England with 16 tons, further lauded Gill saying, "It has been a masterful performance from Gill - an utterly chanceless innings."

"He has not looked like giving England a sniff at any moment, and there has been an air of inevitability about it all. He is a gorgeous driver through the off-side, has such a flowing game," he concluded.

After the game, Gill shared insights into his knock, saying he put in a lot of hardwork into his batting before the start of the 5-match Test series.

"I worked on a few things before the series as well, that I thought might be important for me going into Test cricket," Gill, who also scored a century in the first Test, told Sky Sports.

"Looking at the results, they are working for me," added Gill. He also lauded the team's vastly-improved fielding the Edgbaston Test.

"Fielding was definitely one of those things we spoke about as a team, and it's great to see that come off so far," said Gill.