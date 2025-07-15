Former Indian cricket team batter Sanjay Manjrekar asked Shubman Gill to pick between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni when it comes to his approach to hostility on the cricket field. Manjrekar believes that Gill looked 'tentative' while batting on Day 4 of the third Test encounter at Lord's and according to the ex-India batter, it was down to the hostility that he faced from the England cricketers. Gill got into a spat with Zak Crawley over 'time-wasting' on Day 3 and when it came out to bat in the second innings, the England players wasted no time in verbally attacking him. Gill's stay at the crease came to an end after just 9 balls as he was dismissed by Brydon Carse for 6. Manjrekar pointed out that Gill needs to decide whether he wants to be aggressive like Kohli or approach situations calmly like Dhoni.

“Gill suddenly looking tentative last evening had a lot to do with the hostility he got at the crease from England. Virat performed better, the angrier he got. Dhoni the exact opposite. Gill must decide what gets the best out of him as batter, calmness or anger,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Gill shattered batting maestro Rahul Dravid's 23-year-old record of most runs for India in a Test series in England, despite his catastrophic show.

Unlike his historic exploits in Leeds and Birmingham, Gill faltered and surrendered his wicket to Brydon Carse's scorching delivery.

Despite his mediocre endeavours, which ended on a score of six, Gill added another feather to his cap. He transcended Dravid's tally of 602, which he set during India's tour of England in 2002. Former captain Virat Kohli slipped to the third spot after his 593-run exploits in the 2016 tour.

Gill, India's new number four batter, has garnered 607 runs in three Tests at a colossal average of 101.17, laced with three swashbuckling centuries. With two Tests yet to unfold, Gill remains in contention of bringing the curtain down on the series with 1,000 runs to his name.

(With ANI inputs)