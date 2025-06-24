India had a frustrating final day in the first Test as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett made a mockery of a 371-run chase. Both openers stayed unbeaten as Shubman Gill-led India stared at the possibility of a loss even after five players scored centuries. Ben Duckett scored a ton in 121 balls as he became the first England opening batter to score a century in the fourth innings of a Test since Alastair Cook (109* vs Bangladesh in Mirpur, 2010). Chances were hard to come by. One such came in the 39th over off Mohammed Siraj. He delivered a short ball as Duckett top-edged but Jaiswal, running in from deep backward square-leg, made a mess and dropped.

This was Jaiswal's fourth dropped catch of the match - highest in a Test match by an Indian, accoridng to some reports. Siraj was livid with the blunder and made his displeasure known. Even Gambhir was quite grim in the dressing room.

Unending Story From Yashaswi Jaisalwal ; Never Caught A Catch In Important Time . Measure Reason For Lose #INDvsENG #INDvsENGTest #YashaswiJaiswal pic.twitter.com/b36l52rDUt — Saqlain (@SaqlainHameeed) June 24, 2025

Heartbreaking moment

Ben Duckett was on 99 when Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a catch off Mohammed Siraj's delivery.

Missed a golden chance to stop the century pic.twitter.com/bKHPNBQix5 — bhaskar kalita (@Bhaskarkalita77) June 24, 2025

Bc yeh jaiswal to Siraj ke mehnat per pani fer raha hai pic.twitter.com/eVSBQE8G6n — Sonusays (@IamSonu____) June 24, 2025

Rain halted play in the second session between India and England on the fifth and final day of the opening Test here on Tuesday with the hosts reaching 181 for no loss in pursuit of 371. England need another 190 runs to win the first Test as their openers Ben Duckett (105 not out) and Zak Crawley (59 not out) have set them up perfectly against the Indian attack.

Duckett made the most of a lifeline when Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped the England opener on 98, failing to keep hold of the ball while diving in front of him with the batter mishitting a short ball off Mohammed Siraj.

Earlier in the first session, Crawley got a lifeline when Jasprit Bumrah failed to take a tough return catch on his follow-through.

Duckett has so far cracked 13 fours while Crawley has been comparatively subdued, reaching 57 with from 119 balls with six fours

