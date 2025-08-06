Every sporting contest has a hero and a tragic hero. But not many times a tragic hero turns into a fountainhead. Mohammad Siraj was India's fountainhead as the team clinched one of the most memorable Test wins ever against England at The Oval. But the massive performance came after several lows. When Mohammad Siraj crossed the ropes on Sunday evening after taking Harry Brook's catch, he stood there with his face hidden in his palm and in utter disbelief. Prasidh Krishna had begun celebrating a moment that would not last long. After India won the Oval Test by 6 runs, in the middle of massive moments of joy, Mohammad Siraj opened up to the broadcasters - “What happened to me last night with Harry Brook's catch was unbelievable. I woke up in the morning and checked Google on my phone and took out a 'Believe' emoji wallpaper and told myself that I will do it for the country”.

It was the spirit of Siraj that propelled India as the team refused to surrender even after the pounding they got from Brook and Joe Root on the 4th day of the test. Siraj stood along the boundary asking the crowd to cheer for Team India.

With less than 40 runs on the 4th day of Oval test, Team India roared back. Mohammad Siraj bowled a spell of unplayable deliveries the beat the Englishmen consistently. He inspired Prasidh Krishna to send Joe Root back. England needed 37 runs at that stage.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj shouldered the responsibility of spearheading a depleted pace attack. He told Dinesh Karthik, “I always believe that I can win the game from any point... My only plan was to bowl good areas. Didn't matter if I took wickets or went for runs."

Siraj bowled more than any other bowler in the series, played all 5 tests and picked 23 wickets.

There were times when he waged lonely battles. On Sunday evening, under grey Oval skies he bowled eight overs on the trot to keep the pressure on England. The boy from Hyderabad felt lonely and defeated at the end of the Lord's test after a passionate dive to drive India to a win where they fell short. He was a tragic hero at the end of the Lord's test. Jadeja asked him to remember his dad and play for him.

Three weeks later... with a match haul of 9 wickets and a five-wicket haul, Siraj sang the redemption song.

The 31-year-old right-arm fast bowler effectively drove the Indian attack by delivering 185.3 overs. After 25 days of intense test cricket in England, fans would be happy to zoom back on Siraj cam and watch the reels as they go viral.