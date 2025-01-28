Another rising star has emerged from India's rich cricketing talent pool in the form of Tilak Varma. The middle-order batter dug deep to rescue his team in the 2nd T20I against England at Chepauk, producing the sort of knock that makes him indispensable to the Indian team. As the Indian cricketing fraternity sings praises for Tilak, the batter has been backed to become an all-format player by the team's former star Ambati Rayudu. It was the maturity Tilak showed during the Chepauk chase that made Rayudu make such a big statement for him.

Despite the fact that wickets kept falling at the other end of the pitch, Tilak kept his calm and only focused on keeping the scoreboard ticking. The batter scored an unbeaten knock of 72 runs off 55 balls as India chased down the target of 166 runs with 4 balls to spare.

"I feel India has got a huge superstar, and he can become an all-format player. It's not that he is only a T20 player. Considering the maturity he showed today (India vs. England 2nd T20I), he has the ability to be a match-winner for India for many years. So I feel he should be backed in every format," said Rayudu.

"He is a superstar cricketer, and I have seen him grow in Hyderabad. He has played four extraordinary knocks. Since Suryakumar Yadav has become the captain, the confidence he has been given and the trust that has been shown in him, he is repaying it fully," he added.

Tilak also opened up on his improved batting in recent times, highlighting how hard he has worked on himself to improve his strike-rate in the shortest format.

"I have worked on my strike rate. My forward game is good. If I hit a run on the pick-up shot or the bouncer, then it will be very difficult for the bowler. So, I have worked a lot on this. My strike rate has also increased, and you can see that I am getting good results," he had said after the 2nd T20I.