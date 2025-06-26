India started their tour of England with a loss to the side in Leeds. In the first Test of the five-match series against the Three Lions, Shubman Gill and co. suffered a disappointing five-wicket defeat. It was extremely poor batting from India's lower-order and equally poor bowling, barring Jasprit Bumrah, alongside pathetic fielding. Rishabh Pant scored centuries across both the innings, while KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal too scored a ton each. It was a poor return to international cricket for Karun Nair, who scored 0 and 20 in the match.

The next game of the series will start on July 2 in Birmingham. Have a look at the three players who could be dropped for the second game -

The all-rounder failed to prove his worth as a batter as well as a bowler. Thakur scored only five runs across two innings and picked just two wickets.

The veteran all-rounder scored 11 and 25 not out while picking up just one wicket in the match in Leeds.

Jasprit Bumrah

Form is not a concern for the right-arm pacer who picked up a five-wicket haul in the series-opener. India need to manage his workload well. They need him badly during the third match at Lord's and given that there is just a three-day gap betweeen the second and the third match, he might be rested for the Birmingham Test.