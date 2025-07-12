Sunil Gavaskar was an angry man on Day 3 of the third India vs England Test at Lord's on Saturday. He was furious with England employing seven fielders on the leg side during the first session on Day 3. England used a 'bodyline' tactics in bowling, though they were not using many bouncers, according to Sunil Gavaskar. England used the tactics when KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were batting brilliantly. The former India captain also asked Sourav Ganguly, the ICC Men's Cricket Committee head, to take measures.

"That is not cricket at all. Sourav Ganguly, the ICC cricket committee's head, is listening to this, please ensure ext time it's six fieldrs on the leg side," Gavaskar fumed.

KL Rahul inched closer to a century as India reached 248 for four at lunch on the third day of the third Test against England at Lord's on Saturday. KL Rahul was batting on 98, as Rishabh Pant (74) was run out by Ben Stokes at the stroke of lunch.

Resuming the day at 145 for three, overnight batters Rahul and Pant batted beautifully to keep the scoreboard moving at a good clip while reducing the deficit to 139 runs after bowling out England for 387 in their first innings.

Rahul played some lovely drives and flicks, but the standout shot was his backfoot punch square of the wicket off Brydon Carse, even as Pant brought up his fifty with a hooked six over deep fine leg off Ben Stokes.

Brief Scores: England 1st innings: 387 all out India 1st innings: 248/4 in 65.3 overs (KL Rahul 98 batting, Rishabh Pant 74).

