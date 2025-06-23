Jasprit Bumrah shone as the backbone of India's bowling attack, picking up his 14th five-wicket haul in the first innings of the first Test against England at Leeds on Sunday, despite four catches being dropped off his bowling. Bumrah will not play all the five Tests against England as part of workload management. It was announced by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar at the squad announcement press conference. Though India have five other pace bowlers in the squad, Bumrah's level is just different and it showed in the first innings.

Sunil Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara asked Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan, who is also a very renowned sports commentator, to somehow try and convince the pacer to play all the five Test. Sanjana asked Bumrah about the proposal and following was his reply.

Here's the video of the request from Gavaskar and Pujara.

Bumrah's performance helped India secure a slender six-run lead after England were bowled out for 465 by the end of the second session.

Since 2024, the veteran seamer has been carrying India on his back. In tests since 2024, Bumrah has taken 78 wickets at an average of 15.07, with six five-wicket hauls. In contrast, the rest of India's fast bowlers have managed only 80 wickets at an average of 33.48, with one fifer, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Bumrah once again emerged as a one-man army for India, registering a five-wicket haul to achieve a slender lead of six runs over England at the end of the second session, bundling them out for 465 runs.

With his latest performance, Bumrah now has 12 five-wicket hauls in away Tests, equalling the legendary Kapil Dev, but in nearly half the matches (Bumrah in 34, Kapil in 66).

Notably, Bumrah has five four-wicket hauls in Australia, three in England, three each in England and South Africa, and two in the West Indies. Only two of his five-wicket hauls have come in India.

This is Bumrah's 10 five-wicket haul in SENA nations, becoming the first-ever Indian to touch this figure. Two more five-wicket hauls will take him above Pakistan legend Wasim Akram (11 SENA fifers).

Bumrah has taken 210 test wickets in just 46 matches, at an average of 19.33 and economy of 2.77 with best figures of 6/27.

