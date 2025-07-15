The Indian cricket teams, both men and women, met King Charles III at Clarence House in London on Tuesday. The King interacted with players Like Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and other. King Charles also mentioned to the Indian team that he saw the highlights of the third India vs England Test at Lord's, which the Gill-led side lost by just 22 runs, despite being eight down quite early on Day 5. Mohammed Siraj was the last Indian wicket to fall off Shoaib Bashir's bowling as the ball rolled on to the stumps.

"It was amazing to meet King Charles III and he was very kind and generous to call us. We had some really good conversations. King Charles III told us that the way our last batsman got out in the previous test match was quite unfortunate, the ball rolling on the stumps...We told him that it was an unfortunate match for us and could have gone either ways. Hopefully, we will have better luck in both the next games," Gill said on the meeting.

Resuming from 58/4 on final day, England's fast bowlers were right on the money as India were eight down when lunch break came. But Ravindra Jadeja refused to buckle in, hitting a gritty and magnificent 61 not out off 181 balls, stitching patient and resolute stands of 30, 35 and 23 with Nitish Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, respectively, to drag India close.

Despite Jadeja and the lower-order giving it their all, India were so close yet so far to registering a miraculous victory by being bowled out for 170 in 74.5 overs.

With agency inputs