Four days into the first Test between India and England, Rishabh Pant's batting and antics have kept fans glued to their TV screens. The India vice-captain slammed a brillaint 127 in the first innings, only to follow it up with a record-breaking 118 in the second innings. No matter what the situation is, Pant only knows how to play in his usual flamboyant style. And why shouldn't he? majority of his 3,000 plus Test runs, including eight centuries, have been built around that template.

Apart from his batting, Pant has also entertained the fans with his antics on the stump mic. In one such incident, Pant was miffed himself after he missed a delivery while trying to play it with respect.

"Pakki hui ball, tameez se khelne ke chakkar main choot rahi hai (I am missing a loose delivery in order to defend it)," Pant was heard as saying on the stump mic.

On the very next ball, he charged down the ground and smashed Chris Woakes for a four in trademark Rishabh Pant style.

On Day 4, KL Rahul and Pant struck fine centuries before India were all out for 364 in their second innings.

England, requiring 371 to win the series opener, were 21 without loss at stumps, needing another 350 runs to take lead in the five-match series.

Resuming the day on 90 for two, India lost skipper Shubman Gill early but the duo of Rahul (137 off 247 balls) and Pant (118 off 140 balls) added 195 runs for the fourth wicket to put their team in a position of strength at Headingley.

However, both batters got out in their quest to add some quick runs to the tally and set England a stiff target in the fourth innings.

Pant became only the second wicketkeeper in the game's history to score hundreds in both innings of a Test match en route to his 118, an innings that was studded with 15 fours and three sixes.