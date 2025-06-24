Legendary Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar revealed that he was planning to do a backstand following Rishabh Pant's century against England in the first Test encounter. Gavaskar gestured towards Pant to repeat his summersault celebration after slamming his second century of the match but the wicket-keeper batter opted for a celebration made famous by English footballer Dele Alli. During his analysis on Sony Sports, Gavaskar made a stunning revelation that he could do a backstand during his playing days and was willing to show the world even at this age but he 'was not able to'.

“You know what, I've got to confess that after that I came here and I, and I tried not to do the backflip, no chance of, at my age, but I used to do the backstand and I was looking to do the backstand."

“So if I could do it successfully then, then I would have shown it here, but I wasn't able to," he said.

Pant etched his name in the record books yet again, becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. Gavaskar said that he was very happy for him and even opened up about what this century could mean for the Indian cricket team fans.

“Very, very happy. I mean, anytime an Indian does well, you feel very happy because you know the passion for cricket in India, how just about every, in every family, I'm sure there is at least one person who, it might not be everybody, at least one person who follows the game.”

“And therefore to make that family happy, if you can do well, if India does well, then naturally it is, it's a great feeling. And so to see this young kid, come back, I mean, look what had happened to him with all those, with that crash,” he added.