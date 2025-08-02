After a century in the first Test against England in Leeds, India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn't been able to replicate the same level of performance. In the first innings of the 5th Test at The Oval, Jaiswal departed after scoring just 2 runs. Though Jaiswal's place in the team isn't under threat yet, India legend Sunil Gavaskar has urged head coach Gautam Gambhir to sit with the struggling batter and fix the technical flaws in his game that are costing him dearly.

"There's a bit of uncertainty and maybe a lack of confidence creeping into Jaiswal's game. After scoring a hundred in the first Test, he hasn't looked very fluent," Gavaskar said during a chat on the Sony Sports Network.

The batting great wants someone to sit with Jaiswal and take him through the mistakes that are being committed on the field. Gavaskar himself pointed out a few technical flaws too, explaining how the southpaw's front foot isn't going forward as much as it should.

"That's possibly why he's not getting his front foot far enough forward to smother this return. But he's a good player. I think if someone sits with him and works on a few technical aspects-like getting his front foot forward and not opening up his shoulder too much-it could help."

"Right now, his back shoulder is going towards first or second slip, which makes it hard for the bat to come down straight. If his shoulder stayed more towards the wicketkeeper and first slip, the bat would come down straighter."

Team India incurred a poor start to the 5th Test, as Jaiswal's opening partner KL Rahul also departed cheaply. Just as it looked like skipper Shubman Gill and youngster B Sai Sudharsan were stitching a partnership, the captain got himself run-out in a suicidal manner.

At stumps on Day 1, the returning Karun Nair and Washington Sundar were in the middle, with India's score at 204/6 in a rain-hit day.