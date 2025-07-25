Legendary Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar namedropped Sourav Ganguly in a massive message to ICC regarding substitution rules. In the aftermath of Rishabh Pant's foot injury, Gavaskar urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to form a new committee in order to decide on substitutions. Gavaskar has been quite vocal against the concussion substitution and the legendary cricketer doubted down on his point as he said that there should not be any substitutions for 'incompetence'. On the other hand, he pointed out that Pant suffered a clear injury and although Dhruv Jurel will be keeping wickets in his place for India, the left-handed batter still had to come out to bat for his side in the first innings.

"I've always felt that you are giving a like-for-like substitute for incompetence. If you are not good enough to play short-pitched bowling, don't play Test cricket; go and play tennis or golf. You are giving a like-for-like substitute for somebody who can't play the short ball and gets hit,” Gavaskar said.

"Here, it is a clear injury (Pant); there has to be a substitute. I want some sort of committee appointed to take a call on this. There is a cricket committee, ICC has a cricket committee, but at the moment, that's headed by Sourav Ganguly, the ICC chairman is Jay Shah, and the ICC CEO is Sanjog Gupta."

While there are substitutions available for concussions, injuries do not result in similar changes. Gavaskar asked for the formation of a brand new committee that can take important calls on the topic.

"We don't want a situation for the media here in particular and in Australia to say, ‘Oh, because it's an Indian situation, they have started to do that'. So, let it be a totally different committee to look at these injuries, maybe with doctors, etc., and let that committee come to a call," he added.