Rishabh Pant on Monday became the first India batter to slam hundreds in each innings of a Test in England. Pant achieved the feat during the ongoing 1st Test against England at Headingley in Leeds. Pant, who scored 134 in the first innings, slammed 118 in the second innings on Day 4, beforing giving away his wicket while trying to up the ante. Pant is only the seventh Indian batter to hit hundreds in each innings of a Test match.

In the first innings, Pant had celebrated his century by hitting a somersault. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was in the stands, was gesturing Pant to replicate his celebration after his ton in the second innings. Instead, he emulated footballer Dele Alli's viral celebration from 2018.

However, Pant promised Gavaskar that he would do the somersault afterwards, maybe at some point during the same series.

SUNIL GAVASKAR ASKING PANT TO CELEBRATE pic.twitter.com/ODbAhiBxpX — Armita Jain (@armitaJain) June 23, 2025

Pant was dismissed in the 72nd over by Bashir, who had him caught at cow corner.

Earlier, Pant rode his luck as he charged down the ground to try and whack the fast bowlers, and while he could not connect the way he would have liked to, he got runs off them. Pant got off the mark with a thick outside edge off Chris Woakes that flew over the slip cordon.

The flamboyant keeper attempted the slog sweep, the trademark falling paddle sweep, and was also heard scolding himself in the stump mic after playing a rash shot, which prompted Ben Stokes to seek a review.

The ball was too full and swinging, but it made contact with the bat before thudding into Pant's pads, and the TV umpire ruled in his favour.

In fact Stokes, too, heard two noises but since the batter in question was Pant, the English captain opted to try his luck with a review.

