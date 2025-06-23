Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is hoping that fellow pacers will contribute more in the ongoing Test series against England and release pressure from pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah so that he can be available for all five matches of the tour. Bumrah was India's standout bowler and helped the side to bundle out hosts for 465 in their first innings on Day 3. He returned with the figures of 5-83 in 24.4 overs. Despite being injury-prone and also managing his workload on the tour, he bowled the second-most overs for India, Mohammed Siraj bowled the most - 27 overs - for the visiting side.

Former BCCI president lauded Bumrah's adaptability to contribute in all formats of the game for the country. However, the legendary left-handed batter pointed out a lack of support from fellow pacers including Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Siraj.

Krishna bagged three wickets while Siraj got hold of two scalps but both of them leaked more than hundred runs which reduced India's first-innings lead to just six runs.

Ganguly believes Bumrah's presence in India's playing XI will keep them alive in the five-Test crucial series on challenging English conditions.

"Such a pleasure to watch Bumrah bowl in all formats of the game .. hopefully he will get support from the other end so that he can play 5 tests .. it will keep India in the series .. @bcci @Jaspritbumrah93," Ganguly wrote on X.

After the end of play on Sunday, Bumrah credited his belief to play for India for more than a decade despite his injury struggles due to his unorthodox action.

"I always wanted to play for India. I played for India on my belief. I have played every format on my belief. I have always heard 'no' from people. First they said 'you won't be able to play'; then they said 'you will last only six months'; then they said 'you will last only eight months', and just like that I have spent ten years in international cricket listening to all this. I have played the IPL for 12-13 years.

"Even now people keep saying this injury will be it. Keep waiting, I will not think about that. I will keep doing my work. Every three-four months there will be headlines but, let's see, I will play till it is in my destiny. I prepare my best, and leave the rest to god. Whatever barkat (abundance or good fortune) god has given me, I try to carry it forward, and try to take Indian cricket forward."

On Day 4, India will resume their second innings from 90/2 with captain Shubman Gill, who scored a career-best 147 in the first innings, unbeaten on 6 while opener KL Rahul is not out on 47. India are leading by 96 runs.

