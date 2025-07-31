Tensions ran high at The Oval on Tuesday as India's head coach Gautam Gambhir found himself in a fiery exchange with pitch curator Lee Fortis during the team's practice session ahead of the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Gambhir had an altercation with Lee regarding the practice facilities. As he stepped away, the Indian head coach animatedly pointed a finger and said a couple of words. India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, was seen stepping in, taking Lee away and having a brief conversation with him.

Reacting to the incident, former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel came out in strong support of Gambhir, suggesting that the pitch curator's outburst was likely driven by frustration.

"I don't think Gautam Gambhir did anything wrong. The way the pitch curator behaved was just a sign of frustration. Maybe England was thinking they were going to win the series 5-0 and send India back, but this is not happening at all. So we can see all the frustration," he told ANI.

Lee was quizzed about the entire situation, but he chose to remain tight-lipped while speaking to the reporters and said, "It's not my job to be happy with him. I don't know, you have to ask him."

Kotak, along with a couple of members of the Indian management, were seen trying to explain the situation to an English official. Kotak was the one who spoke for the majority of the period.

The dramatic behind-the-scenes encounter echoes the emotions that have boiled over in the past two Tests in London and Manchester. In the third Test at Lord's, temperament frayed, fingers were pointed, emotions ran thin as the element of spice entered the picture.

The final Test of the high-stakes series is set to begin on Thursday. England, who had started the series as favourites, have been caught off guard by a resilient Indian side that has fought back strongly after an early setback.

Gambhir, known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, has always stood up for his team, be it as a player or now in his new role as coach. With just one match left in the series, England leading 2-1, both teams will be looking to end on a high, but the flare-up at The Oval has certainly added a new layer of drama ahead of the final showdown.

