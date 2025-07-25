Former England spinner Moeen Ali believes that young Shubman Gill will turn himself into a "very good captain" and has already put in the signs on exhibition by leading from the front with his bat in India's riveting tour of England. On the field, Gill's vocal presence has been felt; often, a couple of his sentences come in the range of the stump mic. With the leadership traits that have emerged from Gill in the limited game time, Moeen sees a bright future for the 25-year-old.

"Shubman is gonna be, he's gonna turn himself into a very, very good captain because he's already led from the front with the bat in particular, and it's very important for an Indian captain to do that," Moeen told ANI.

From Leeds to Birmingham, Shubman was a constant tormentor of England's bowling unit, bereft of experience. India's youngest Test captain left Edgbaston after the second Test with three centuries, turning one of them into his career-best 269, and 458 runs from two fixtures.

In the third Test, temperament frayed, fingers were pointed, emotions ran thin as the element of spice entered the picture. India and England players engaged in a verbal spat, with Gill at the centre of all the commotion. Moeen feels that the spectacle on display, which lingered in the ongoing fourth Test in Manchester, was missing from the format for a long time.

"I think it's a great series to watch. It's very entertaining, very hostile at the same time, and both teams have been amazingly good at respecting each other, but still playing very hard on the field, and I think that's been missing in Test cricket for a long time," he said.

"It's great to see two fantastic teams doing that to one very young side in a young captain and still young players coming through, and one bit more still young but a bit more experienced, and two very, very talented teams," he added.

India have adopted the policy of lining up with two spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. The inclusion offers depth to the batting attack while offering a wide range of offensive manoeuvres. Moeen hailed "brilliant" Jadeja and expects Washington to come good in time while trying to fill the chasm left by Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Yeah, I mean they're both fantastic spinners I think Jadeja has been doing it for a long time He's a brilliant all-rounder one of the best in the world and I think Washi has big boots to fill in Ashwin, but he will become good the more he plays And his batting is obviously very good as I saw I think it's great for them great for India going forward So yeah, they got a big role to play," he said.

Moeen is representing the England Champions in the World Championship of Legends. He shared his experience of reliving the rivalry and said, "It's not so much about settle good scores. I think it's more about playing against the guys you played against, and I think it's getting stronger from last year. Somebody said so, hopefully we can come back really strong next year."

