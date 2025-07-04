Shubman Gill shattered multiple records as he brought up a mind-boggling knock of 269 runs against England in the second Test of the series at Edgbaston. Gill, who had also scored a century in the first Test, made certain tweaks in his batting in order to spend more time in the middle. But, there was a moment in the game on a Day when Gill needed head coach Gautam Gambhir's help to better execute himself in the middle. After the end of the day's play, Gill revealed that he was finding it difficult to hit boundaries. This is when he reached out to Gambhir.

"Yesterday, when I went out to bat, which came around lunchtime on Day 1, at Tea, by which I had scored around 35-40, I spoke to GG bhai, telling him that I found it difficult getting boundaries and I was missing out on a lot of opportunities. The ball, by then, had turned soft, but I could not score runs as freely as in the first Test. But I had just one aim that I would not let go of it. If there was one learning for me from the previous game, it was that there could be a collapse at any time in the game. So my mindset was to make as few errors as possible," he said in a chat with former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta after the end of the day's play.

Shubman Gill opens up to Deep Dasgupta about the discipline behind his iconic 269 — the highest-ever score by an Indian Test captain!



Gill didn't have the best of records to his name in SENA countries when he arrived in England. The ghosts of a poor show in the Australia were still haunting Gill, but his hardwork seems to be paying off.

"I worked a lot on it during the IPL and right before the start of the series. While I was scoring runs in previous matches, I felt that I lacked concentration. Many advised me that when we focus a lot, we tend to miss the peak time, and hence, my focus was largely around going back to the basics. It was not about scoring big runs, but about enjoying my batting. Sometimes, when you are not scoring runs, you tend to focus a lot on it, and hence don't enjoy the moment.

"There is a lot of difference between T20 and Test batting, so I thought starting my preparations right now would give me the edge by the time the series begins," he said.