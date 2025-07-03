Shubman Gill made history on Thursday in the second Test against England in Birmingham as he slammed his maiden Test double hundred for India. Gill reached the mark in 311 balls. With it, Gill became the second double centurion as an India captain in an overseas Test, after Virat Kohli's 200 at North Sound in 2016. Gill also became the first Asian captain with a double-hundred in SENA countries; the previous best was 193 by Tillakaratne Dilshan at Lord's in 2011. He is the second youngest Indian captain to score a double ton after Tiger Pataudi.

Youngest to score a Test double hundred as India captain

23y 39d - MAK Pataudi vs ENG, Delhi, 1964

25y 298d - Shubman Gill vs ENG, Edgbaston, 2025

26y 189d - Sachin Tendulkar vs NZ, Ahmedabad, 1999

27y 260d - Virat Kohli vs WI, North Sound, 2016

Gill also joined an elite club of Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar as the only Indians to have got a 200 in Tests in England. When Gill reached the score of 222, he surpassed Sunil Gavaskar's 221* in 1979 (Oval Test) and Rahul Dravid's 217 (2002, Oval Test) for the highest score by an Indian in a Test match in England.

SHUBMAN GILL HAS THE HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORE BY AN INDIAN IN ENGLAND IN TESTS pic.twitter.com/pqNl3aNUZd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 3, 2025

Gill, who scored 147 on his debut as Test captain at Leeds, completed his maiden double hundred in the traditional format when he pulled Josh Tongue towards deep fine leg for a single.

He took 311 deliveries to reach his double hundred which earned him a place alongside MAK Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni as captains with double hundreds for India. Virat Kohli holds the record with seven double centuries as skipper for India.

Before Gill, the highest score by an Indian skipper in a SENA country was 192 by Mohammed Azharuddin against New Zealand in Auckland back in 1990. Azharuddin's 179 in Manchester in 1990 was the highest score by an Indian skipper in England.

En route his double ton, Gill smashed 21 fours and two sixes and became the third Indian batter to score a double ton in Old Blighty after legendary pair of Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid.