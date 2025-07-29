Former England cricket team skipper Michael Vaughan was quite impressed with Shubman Gill's leadership in the ongoing Test series. The India-England series was the first one for Gill as a captain but his batting performances as well as courtageous outlook has earned him a lot of praise. While India are trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, the young side has shown a lot of fight and Gill has been leading from the front. Vaughan praised Gill for the aggression that he has shown on the pitch and how he has backed his teammates in multiple situation during the series when tempers flared on the pitch.

"I like to see a young captain with a little bit of authority. I've actually loved the way that he has spoken. He's not been scared to kind of poke the bear. You've got to stand up for your teammates, for what you believe as a team. So far, in Shubman Gill, I am seeing a captain that is willing to do that," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Gill got into an on-field spat with Zak Crawley during the third match and during the fourth Test at Old Trafford, he once again backed his batters during the entire 'handshake' controversy.

Former India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik was all praise for Gill as well and credited him for how he handled the situation towards the end of the fourth Test.

"He came in as a young captain and people were not sure how it is going to pan out, but I can tell you, we have got a bona fide superstar as a Test captain because of the guts that he is showing as a batter, because of how much he stands his ground about what he believes in. The last 10-15 minutes, the way it unfolded, he was just standing there in the balcony, literally poker face saying, 'Get out there, get your hundreds'," Dinesh Karthik said.