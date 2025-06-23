The first signs of Shubman Gill's captaincy plans coming to fruition in Test cricket was seen on Day 3 of the first Test between India and England. Gill had opted for a set strategy against England wicket-keeper Jamie Smith, with Prasidh Krishna bowling. Gill had set a field heavy on the leg-side with a clear plan of Krishna bowling short to Smith. However, even after Smith had pulled Krishna for a six, Gill did not change his field or the strategy. As it turned out, it paid dividends as Krishna got Smith's wicket in that over. Gill had placed arguably his best fielder, Ravindra Jadeja, at deep mid-wicket. However, he had also packed the leg-side, placing debutant B Sai Sudharsan at deep square-leg. The plan was for Prasidh to bowl short to Smith, inviting him to send it to the fielders on the leg-side.

Even though Smith connected well and hit one six in that region, Gill persisted with the plan. Soon after, Smith went for the same shot. This time, however, he didn't connect it well enough.

Ravindra Jadeja initially caught the ball, running square, but lost his balance near the boundary ropes. Here, Gill's strategy was proven right even further. Sai Sudharsan emerged just in time for Jadeja to throw the ball back to him, to complete a superb team catch.

It was a moment of brilliance, not only in the outfield, but also in terms of bowling to a plan.

India's plan received high praise from former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton from the commentary box.

"The plan has worked for India," said Michael Atherton on-air.

"Don't you love it when a plan comes together," quipped Nasser.

Prasidh Krishna removed Jamie Smith (40 off 52) and Brook (99 off 112) with the short ball but leaked too many runs at the same time with his bowling tactic, conceding 128 runs in 20 overs. He picked up three wickets on Day 3, also taking the wicket of Ollie Pope early on.

Harry Brook ran out of luck on 99 before Jasprit Bumrah completed a well deserved five wicket haul to ensure a slender six run first innings lead for India, who bowled out England for 465 in an extended afternoon session on day three of the first Test here on Sunday.

Before Bumrah castled Josh Tongue to end England innings, Chris Woakes (38 off 55) punished a predictable Indian pace attack to take his team close to India's 471. England's tail virtually cancelled out the Indian first innings with the match now hinged on third and fourth innings respectively.

With PTI inputs