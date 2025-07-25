Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Shubman Gill's captaincy is a "work in progress" and that he has missed the presence of his deputy, Rishabh Pant, on the field, which resonated in his failed review on the second day of the fourth Test in Manchester. Gill's captaincy was tested on the second day at Old Trafford when the conditions dramatically shifted towards the batter's favour. India had an advantage with the new ball, but it vanished into thin air, courtesy of their wayward line and lengths.

"His captaincy is a work in progress. He had six bowling options, and once he saw the reality of the pitch, it was a very simple mechanical thing to do to give short spells to all six bowlers, including his two pure spinners. Rishabh Pant makes a difference being on the field, and Gill hasn't had his company on the field for a while," Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo Match Day.

To add to India's existing woes, the tourists lost a review in the 12th over when Mohammed Siraj convinced Gill to challenge the lbw decision. Crawley offered no shot as the ball struck him on his pads. Siraj appeared convinced, and Gill decided to trust his speedster's instincts.

India lost the review, with the replay indicating that the ball would have missed the middle stump. For Manjrekar, Pant's presence would have made a difference in that situation.

"Especially for the review, I feel Pant would maybe have had a different view on that because that was where you saw a bit of naivety setting in, where Siraj is excited and Gill immediately gave the re-signal for review, where they lost it very early," he concluded.

Pant's absence on the crease stems from the right foot injury he sustained during the opening day of the highly anticipated Test. Pant stepped on the crease under the gloomy sky of Manchester. In the 68th over on the opening day, the 27-year-old went to reverse sweep Chris Woakes but sustained a blow on his foot.

The swelling was visible immediately, and blood dripped slowly when Pant removed his boot. The pain was intense and visible on his face. He retired hurt on 37(54) at that time, couldn't walk back and went off the ground on a golf buggy. He came out to bat on the second day and finished with 54(75), which propelled India to 358.

In his absence, Dhruv Jurel took the duties behind the stumps as England ended the day in a commanding position with 225/2 on the board and trailing by 133 runs.