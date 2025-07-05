The Indian cricket team is in a great position in the second Test against England. The Shubman Gill-led side are 244-run ahead with two days to go in the Test match. India took a 180-run lead in the first innings after scoring 578. The lead could have been much bigger after England were reduced to 84/5 at one stage. But then Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*) looked like taking the game away with a solid stand.

Several former cricketers criticised the Indian cricket team for letting England off the hook and thus jeopardising their chances of winning the match. India had lost the first Test.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri criticised India to a defensive field setting

"Cant believe it. You are trailing (leading) by 470 and you have one slip and gully," Shastri said on air while commentating with Michael Atherton (via Cricbuzz).

Former India pacer Varun Aaron said India got too aggressive after India reduced England to five-down. “I think India allowed this counterpunch by the English batsmen. If you see what worked really well for India last evening and even this morning, it was bowling at the right length. But the moment India got Stokes' wicket, they got a bit too aggressive on a flat wicket. Too many bouncers, too many short balls. On a slow pitch, when none of your bowlers are consistently pushing the 145 kph mark, you cannot afford to bowl that many short deliveries. Indian bowlers have the skill to keep it on that ideal length — keep hitting the stumps. Sustained pressure is what gets you wickets. You can't expect things to happen immediately all the time," he said.

He went on to praise England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith.

“Jamie Smith is a gifted and very brave batter. He's not hesitating to take on the challenge at all. With almost six to seven fielders packed on the leg side, it takes real courage to play those shots — it shows how much belief he has in his ability and the trust the team has placed in him. He's a talented player, not just in red-ball cricket but in the white-ball format too. Bright days ahead — but he'll need to convert this into a daddy hundred,” he said.