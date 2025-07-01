Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill went straight to examine the pitch at Edgbaston as soon as the pre-match press conference ended on Tuesday. Following the presser, Gill entered the ground and walked straight to the middle in order to look at the surface. According to a video posted by RevSportz on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the youngster was joined by head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar along with Shiv Sundar Das - a member of the selection committee. The trio spent a long time looking at the surface and they also had a lengthy discussion among themselves. There has been a lot of speculation over the playing XI for the match and the nature of the Edgbaston pitch is expected to play a major part in deciding the personnel changes. Social media users were intrigued with the conversation and how the pitch can play a role in the encounter.

With the side already 0-1 down after a five-wicket loss at Headingley, it is yet to be seen if India can afford to play without star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. “Jasprit Bumrah is available. We are trying to find the right combination that can pick 20 wickets and score runs as well. Will take the final call after looking at the wicket for the final time today,' said Gill in the pre-game conference.

The young Indian skipper also spoke on the difficulty that comes with Bumrah's absence.

"It is difficult, but at the end of the day, our team comprises the best players in India. It is difficult but not impossible. The other players are playing for the country based on their performances. Luckily, we have a massive pool full of talent, which is why we are able to compete away from home,” he added.

Much of India's woes in the first Test have to do with poor fielding. A number of dropped catches saw the Gill-led side become the first team in Test history to lose despite scoring five centuries across the two innings.

Gill further spoke on why fielding in the slips is difficult in English conditions and hopes it was a one-off game for his side.

"The ball does swing behind the wicket, and sometimes it is difficult to sight the ball behind the wicket. At the end of the day, we do know of the difficulties, but we have practised a lot. It is a one-off game where you drop five-seven catches, and hopefully it does not happen again,” Gill explained.

