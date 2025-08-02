Akash Deep proved to be a perfect nightwatchman for India during the ongoing fifth Test against England at The Oval, London. The fast bowler, who bats right-handed, came in to bat at the fourth spot for the visitors on Day 2 of the match. He remained not out at the score of 4 and on the next day, the player converted it into a half-century. As soon as Akash raced to the mark, India captain Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir could not hold their reactions. Both were extremely happy over the fifty from Akash. The player eventually got out at the score of 66.

Words fall short for a memorable knock! #TeamIndia's nightwatchman, #AkashDeep raises his first-ever Test fifty & the timing couldn't be better! #ENGvIND 5th TEST, DAY 3 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar https://t.co/3V6YCy3sHy pic.twitter.com/QPlnTUA5wy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 2, 2025

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash hit half-centuries as India fought back to score 189 for 3 in the second innings at Lunch on day three of the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Saturday.

Overnight batter Jaiswal (85 not out off 106 balls) was approaching his sixth Test century, while Akash Deep hit 66 off 94 balls -- his maiden Test half-ton -- as the duo shared a 107-run partnership for the third wicket to give the visitors an overall lead of 166 runs against Ollie Pope's England.

Akash Deep was dismissed before Lunch with pacer Jamie Overton taking his wicket.

India had scored 224 in the first innings, which was followed by England's 247 giving England a narrow 23-run advantage going into the second innings.

Jaiswal's effort comes after a dismal showing in the first inning where he scored two runs.

India had suffered two blows in the final session on day two, losing opener KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan for 7 and 11 runs respectively.

England are currently leading the series 2-1.

(With PTI Inputs)