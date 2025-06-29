Former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Deep Dasgupta advised the team management to make two changes to the playing XI for the second Test match against England. Dasgupta said that India should include Nitish Kumar Reddy in place of Sai Sudharsan and play Kuldeep Yadav at No. 8. Sudharsan made his debut in the first Test match with scores of 0 and 30 in the two innings. However, Dasgupta believes that Nitish will offer a better option in the second Test match and if Karun Nair is promoted to No. 3 in the batting order, the team management can decide to drop Sudharsan.

“In general, you don't want to make too many changes after the first game, but you have also got to think this is a very young side. It's a new captain, newish side. So you have got to get the combination right. Karun Nair has got most of his runs at No. 3. Also, he batted for India A against the England Lions at No. 3," the former India wicketkeeper-batter said on Star Sports.

“So you might want to look at Karun Nair at No. 3. That opens up a space for someone like Nitish at No. 6, who, if required, can give you a few overs of seam. I will have a chat with Sai Sudharsan and say this is not a reflection of what happened in the first Test, but this is a combination things. So that conversation becomes very, very important, how you put it across to someone like Sai," he added.

Dasgupta also pointed out that considering the fact that Birmingham generally produces batting-friendly wickets, including Kuldeep at No. 8 can be a game-changer for India.

“Looking forward to Birmingham, which is usually a batting-friendly venue, I would love to see Kuldeep there. The advantage of having a top five amongst runs is that you are not too worried about contribution from your No. 8 with the bat," he said.