India captain Shubman Gill dazzled on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston, slamming his 7th Test century and his second in as many matches. Gill was unbeaten on 114 as India reached 310 for 5 at the close of the day's play. Coming at number four, Gill showed immense responsibility as well as patience and played like someone extremely determined to grind it out to be unbeaten on 114 off 216 deliveries, a knock laced with 12 boundaries.

England pacer Brydon Carse tried to break Gill's confidence, but failed miserable. The incident happened before the fourth ball of the 34th as Carse was spotted making a false no-ball signal with his left hand in his run-up. However, Gill moved away from his stance in the last minute, leaving Carse a bit frustrated.

Gill's flamboyant 114* and Jaiswal's fighting 87 became the talk of the town as India marginally avoided another batting collapse on Birmingham's benign surface. After KL Rahul (2) returned cheaply despite bidding his time at the crease, Jaiswal served as the driving force by blending caution with aggression.

He evaded deliveries that travelled in the corridor of uncertainty but punished those that landed in his arc. Even though England, with their tight line and lengths, chained Indian batters, Jaiswal found a way to break through the shackles, piled up runs on the board and forged a 66-run stand with Gill.

Despite putting in the hard yards, Jaiswal agonisingly fell 13 runs shy of his second consecutive Test hundred in England. With England captain Ben Stokes charging at him from the bowling end, Jaiswal, rooted at his crease, threw his bat outside off stump and gave away a thick outside edge in the process, which carried straight to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

After Jaiswal's wicket fell against the run of play, Gill continued with his exploits, stitched up an unbeaten 99-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja after India lost Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy in a span of nine deliveries.

His record-shattering moment came after he swept part-time spinner Joe Root behind square to find the boundary rope for a four and then walloped the ball to close out a memorable hundred in Birmingham.

