India captain Shubman Gill led from the front, smashing an unbeaten century on Day 1 of the 1st Test against England in Leeds. Gill led the visitors' charge after England opted to bowl at Headingley, finishing the day unbeaten on 127 as India reached 359/3 at Stumps. Gill also completed 2000 runs in Test cricket, joining Virat Kohli as the only other Indian to achieve the landmark on his captaincy debut. The 25-year-old also became the 23rd player to score a century in a debut innings as captain and the fourth youngest among those behind Herbie Taylor, Alastair Cook, and Steven Smith.

Despite his riches with the bat, Gill could face a disciplinary action from the ICC for breach of dress code regulations. For the unversed, Gill was spotted wearing black socks on Day 1. As per ICC's Player Clothing and Equipment regulations, in Test cricket, the sock must be either white, cream or light grey in colour.

ICC match referee Richie Richardson will make the final call on whether or not Gill should be fined for his action.

With Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant (65*) still at the crease, India will look to build on the strong platform on Day 2 as they finished Day 1 with 359/3.

In the process, Gill crossed the 2,000-run milestone in Test cricket, while Pant breached the 3,000-run mark.

England captain Ben Stokes, who managed to break through, finishing with 2/43. The only other English success came via Brydon Carse, who ended with figures of 1/70.

India's 359-run effort surpassed their previous best opening-day score in England, 338/7 at Edgbaston in 2022. The last time a touring team piled on as many runs on Day 1 in England was South Africa's 362/4 at The Oval back in 2003.

(With ANI Inputs)