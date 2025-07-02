Ahead of the second Test against England in Edgbaston, India captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir brought back an old tradition that was missing during the team's tour of Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Sources informed NDTV that captain Shubman Gill hosted a team dinner with the entire squad on Sunday, ahead of the second Test against England. The intent behind the activity was to strengthen team bonding, considering the number of newcomers the team has. The decision comes as a welcome move, as no such activity was held in Australia under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

As India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the lack of 'team spirit' in the group was categorically called out, with head coach Gambhir reportedly not being happy seeing the team being divided into different groups.

With Gill as the new coach, Gambhir seems to have ensured that the trend breaks and an old custom returns.

As for the match, Jasprit Bumrah's likely non-selection has emerged as the biggest talking point ahead of the match, with the management looking to rest the marquee pacer.

“Jasprit Bumrah is available. We are trying to find the right combination that can pick 20 wickets and score runs as well. Will take the final call after looking at the wicket for the final time today,' said skipper Gill in the pre-game conference.

"It is difficult, but at the end of the day, our team comprises the best players in India. It is difficult but not impossible. The other players are playing for the country based on their performances. Luckily, we have a massive pool full of talent, which is why we are able to compete away from home,” he added.

After losing the first Test in Leeds, however, the Indian team cannot afford another slip-up, as that would send them 0-2 behind in the series.